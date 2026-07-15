Op de PlayStation Store is de zomeruitverkoop van start gegaan. Dat betekent dat duizenden digitale games nu met korting te koop zijn.

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De zomeruitverkoop op de PlayStation Store is vandaag begonnen. Op 27 juli worden er nieuwe kortingsacties toegevoegd, waarbij sommige oude kortingsacties komen te vervallen. De uitverkoop eindigt op 12 augustus.

Op de PlayStation Store zelf zijn de vele kortingen op games te zien. Daarbij vallen diverse kortingsacties op. Zo is het eerder dit jaar uitgekomen Resident Evil Requiem nu te koop voor 55,99 euro in plaats van 79,99 euro, en is de Digital Deluxe Edition van Saros afgeprijsd van 89,99 euro naar 69,29 euro.

Ook oudere games zijn nu voor lagere prijzen verkrijgbaar. Zo kost Hollow Knight Silksong nu maar 14,99 euro, kan Hogwarts Legacy voor 11,24 euro worden gekocht en kost het vorig jaar uitgekomen en bejubelde Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tijdelijk 39,99 euro.

Hieronder is de lijst te zien die Sony op PlayStation Blog heeft gedeeld van een selectie aan games die nu met korting te koop zijn:

A Way Out

Arma Reforger

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON PS4&PS5

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Premium Edition

ASTRO BOT

ASTRO BOT Digital Deluxe Edition

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™

Complete Edition – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™

Batman: Arkham Collection

Batman™: Arkham Knight Edição Premium

Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

Batman: Return to Arkham

Battlefield™ 6

Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition

Borderlands®4

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II – Cross-Gen Bundle

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Deluxe Edition Upgrade

Control: Ultimate Edition

Crash Bandicoot™ – Crashiversary Bundle

Crash Bandicoot™ – Quadrilogy Bundle

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

DayZ

DayZ Frostline

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

DELTARUNE PS4 & PS5

Destiny – Level 40 Hunter Pack

Destiny – Level 40 Titan Pack

Destiny – Level 40 Warlock Pack

Destiny – The Collection

Destiny: Rise of Iron

Destiny: The Taken King Digital Collector’s Edition Upgrade

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Pack

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack

Destiny 2: Forsaken Pack

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2: Renegades

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Pack

Destiny 2: The Collection

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger – Season Pass

Digimon Story Time Stranger Ultimate Edition

Dispatch

Dispatch: Digital Deluxe Edition

Dispatch: Digital Deluxe Upgrade

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Ultimate Edition

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Special Edition

Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast RL Definitive Edition

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN PS4 & PS5

F1® 25: 2026 Season Edition

Fallout 76: Mojave Bundle

Fallout 76: Deathclaw Pet Bundle

Fallout 76: Deathclaw Pet Deluxe Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Twin Pack

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Twin Pack

FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail – Collector’s Edition [PS4 & PS5]

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail [PS4 & PS5]

FINAL FANTASY XVI

FINAL FANTASY XVI Echoes of the Fallen

FINAL FANTASY XVI Expansion Pass

FINAL FANTASY XVI The Rising Tide

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle

Ghost of Yōtei™ Digital Deluxe Edition

Goat Simulator 3

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo® 7

Grand Theft Auto V and Great White Shark Card Bundle

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS4™)

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS5™)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4)

High On Life

High On Life: High On Knife

High On Life 2 HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack

HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Expansion

HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins Collection

HITMAN World of Assassination

HITMAN WOA – Deluxe Pack

Hogwarts Legacy PS4 Version

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Version

Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack

Holdfast OST – The Plight of War

Holdfast: Nations At War

Hollow Knight: Silksong

House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 – Scooby-Doo DLC

325,000 Source Crystals

50,000 Source Crystals

Injustice™ 2

Invincible VS

Invincible VS – Deluxe Edition

Invincible VS – Digital Deluxe Upgrade

It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

Jurassic World Evolution 3: Badlands Set

Jurassic World Evolution 3: Wetlands

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Saga Bundle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Mysteria Ecclesiae

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Brushes with Death

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Legacy of the Forge

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Expansion Pass

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gallant Huntsman’s Kit

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Shields of Seasons Passing

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II The Lion’s Crest

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 +2.5 ReMIX

L.A. Noire

De digitale toekomst

Gamers die op PlayStation-consoles willen blijven spellen, kunnen maar beter vast wennen aan deze digitale kortingsacties. Het bedrijf kondigde onlangs namelijk aan vanaf 2028 nieuwe games niet meer op disk uit te brengen. Dat betekent dat nieuwe games vanaf dat jaar alleen nog maar digitaal uitkomen.

De voor- en nadelen van de digitale toekomst binnen de game-industrie nemen we uitgebreid door in dit artikel. Er kleven voordelen aan games puur digitaal kopen, zoals de mogelijkheid om een andere game op te starten zonder disks te wisselen en een mogelijke wisselwerking van de gamesbibliotheek tussen de PlayStation 6 en een eventuele draagbare versie waar geruchten over gaan.