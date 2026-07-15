De zomeruitverkoop op de PlayStation Store is vandaag begonnen. Op 27 juli worden er nieuwe kortingsacties toegevoegd, waarbij sommige oude kortingsacties komen te vervallen. De uitverkoop eindigt op 12 augustus.
Op de PlayStation Store zelf zijn de vele kortingen op games te zien. Daarbij vallen diverse kortingsacties op. Zo is het eerder dit jaar uitgekomen Resident Evil Requiem nu te koop voor 55,99 euro in plaats van 79,99 euro, en is de Digital Deluxe Edition van Saros afgeprijsd van 89,99 euro naar 69,29 euro.
Ook oudere games zijn nu voor lagere prijzen verkrijgbaar. Zo kost Hollow Knight Silksong nu maar 14,99 euro, kan Hogwarts Legacy voor 11,24 euro worden gekocht en kost het vorig jaar uitgekomen en bejubelde Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tijdelijk 39,99 euro.
Hieronder is de lijst te zien die Sony op PlayStation Blog heeft gedeeld van een selectie aan games die nu met korting te koop zijn:
- A Way Out
- Arma Reforger
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON PS4&PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Premium Edition
- ASTRO BOT
- ASTRO BOT Digital Deluxe Edition
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™
- Complete Edition – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Edição Premium
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Battlefield™ 6
- Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition
- Borderlands®4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II – Cross-Gen Bundle
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Crash Bandicoot™ – Crashiversary Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot™ – Quadrilogy Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- DayZ
- DayZ Frostline
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- DELTARUNE PS4 & PS5
- Destiny – Level 40 Hunter Pack
- Destiny – Level 40 Titan Pack
- Destiny – Level 40 Warlock Pack
- Destiny – The Collection
- Destiny: Rise of Iron
- Destiny: The Taken King Digital Collector’s Edition Upgrade
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Pack
- Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Pack
- Destiny 2: Lightfall
- Destiny 2: Renegades
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Pack
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Digimon Story Time Stranger
- Digimon Story Time Stranger – Season Pass
- Digimon Story Time Stranger Ultimate Edition
- Dispatch
- Dispatch: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dispatch: Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Ultimate Edition
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Special Edition
- Dying Light: The Beast
- Dying Light: The Beast RL Definitive Edition
- ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN PS4 & PS5
- F1® 25: 2026 Season Edition
- Fallout 76: Mojave Bundle
- Fallout 76: Deathclaw Pet Bundle
- Fallout 76: Deathclaw Pet Deluxe Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Twin Pack
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Twin Pack
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail – Collector’s Edition [PS4 & PS5]
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail [PS4 & PS5]
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- FINAL FANTASY XVI Echoes of the Fallen
- FINAL FANTASY XVI Expansion Pass
- FINAL FANTASY XVI The Rising Tide
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle
- Ghost of Yōtei™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Goat Simulator 3
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo® 7
- Grand Theft Auto V and Great White Shark Card Bundle
- GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS4™)
- GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS5™)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4)
- High On Life
- High On Life: High On Knife
- High On Life 2 HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Expansion
- HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins Collection
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- HITMAN WOA – Deluxe Pack
- Hogwarts Legacy PS4 Version
- Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Version
- Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack
- Holdfast OST – The Plight of War
- Holdfast: Nations At War
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- House Flipper 2
- House Flipper 2 – Scooby-Doo DLC
- 325,000 Source Crystals
- 50,000 Source Crystals
- Injustice™ 2
- Invincible VS
- Invincible VS – Deluxe Edition
- Invincible VS – Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Jurassic World Evolution 3: Badlands Set
- Jurassic World Evolution 3: Wetlands
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Saga Bundle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Mysteria Ecclesiae
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Brushes with Death
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Legacy of the Forge
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Expansion Pass
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gallant Huntsman’s Kit
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Shields of Seasons Passing
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II The Lion’s Crest
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 +2.5 ReMIX
- L.A. Noire
De digitale toekomst
Gamers die op PlayStation-consoles willen blijven spellen, kunnen maar beter vast wennen aan deze digitale kortingsacties. Het bedrijf kondigde onlangs namelijk aan vanaf 2028 nieuwe games niet meer op disk uit te brengen. Dat betekent dat nieuwe games vanaf dat jaar alleen nog maar digitaal uitkomen.
De voor- en nadelen van de digitale toekomst binnen de game-industrie nemen we uitgebreid door in dit artikel. Er kleven voordelen aan games puur digitaal kopen, zoals de mogelijkheid om een andere game op te starten zonder disks te wisselen en een mogelijke wisselwerking van de gamesbibliotheek tussen de PlayStation 6 en een eventuele draagbare versie waar geruchten over gaan.
Gamers zijn logischerwijs vooral boos over de nadelen. Zo kunnen digitale games niet doorverkocht worden. Ook bestaat de angst dat Sony uiteindelijk zijn digitale winkel sluit, zodat er geen digitale games meer gekocht kunnen worden. Dat is een angst die niet geheel ongegrond is, aangezien het onlangs nog aankondigde de digitale winkels van de PlayStation 3 en Vita te sluiten.