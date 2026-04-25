Dat deed het bedrijf in dit artikel. Daaruit blijkt dat 'Blinding Lights' van The Weeknd het meest gestreamde nummer ooit op de dienst is. Taylor Swift is juist de meest gestreamde artiest. Het populairste album op Spotify is dan weer 'Un Verano Sin Ti', van Bad Bunny. Hieronder zijn de complete lijsten te zien, en via bovenstaande link zijn ook de populairste podcasts en audioboeken te vinden.

Daniel Ek en Martin Lorentzo richtten Spotify op 23 april 2006 op, met als doel zoveel mogelijk muziek op internet te plaatsen zodat mensen het konden streamen. Na het uitwerken en verbeteren van de technologie werden er steeds meer deals met platenlabels gesloten om de muziek zo beschikbaar te maken. In 2008 lanceerde Spotify in de eerste landen, gevolgd door Nederland in 2010. Sinds het succes van Spotify zijn er veel concurrenten op de markt gekomen, waaronder Apple Music.

Spotify heeft zowel positieve als negatieve invloed op de muziekindustrie gehad. Positief is dat het door de komst van een goede muziekstreamingdienst steeds minder populair werd om muziek illegaal te downloaden. Negatief is dat er veel klachten zijn over het feit dat artiesten relatief weinig verdienen aan streams op Spotify. Alleen de grootste artiesten schijnen behoorlijk wat geld er aan over te houden.

Populairste Spotify-artiesten ooit:

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Bad Bunny
  3. Drake
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Ariana Grande
  6. Ed Sheeran
  7. Justin Bieber
  8. Billie Eilish
  9. Eminem
  10. Kanye West
  11. Travis Scott
  12. BTS
  13. Post Malone
  14. Bruno Mars
  15. J Balvin
  16. Rihanna
  17. Coldplay
  18. Kendrick Lamar
  19. Future
  20. Juice WRLD

Meest gestreamde nummers op Spotify ooit:

  1. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
  2. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
  3. “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood
  4. “Starboy” by The Weeknd and Daft Punk
  5. “As It Was” by Harry Styles
  6. “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi
  7. “Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” by Post Malone and Swae Lee
  8. “One Dance” by Drake, Wizkid, and Kyla
  9. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
  10. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
  11. “Believer” by Imagine Dragons
  12. “I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys
  13. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
  14. “lovely (with Khalid)” by Billie Eilish and Khalid
  15. “Yellow” by Coldplay
  16. “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron
  17. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers and Halsey
  18. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
  19. “Riptide” by Vance Joy
  20. “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Meest gestreamde albums op Spotify ooit:

  1. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
  2. Starboy by The Weeknd
  3. ÷ (Deluxe) by Ed Sheeran
  4. SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
  5. After Hours by The Weeknd
  6. SOS by SZA
  7. Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone
  8. Lover by Taylor Swift
  9. AM by Arctic Monkeys
  10. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? by Billie Eilish
  11. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
  12. beerbongs & bentleys by Post Malone
  13. ? by XXXTENTACION
  14. MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON) by KAROL G
  15. YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny
  16. Doo-Wops & Hooligans by Bruno Mars
  17. Views by Drake
  18. Midnights by Taylor Swift
  19. Scorpion by Drake
  20. Beauty Behind The Madness by The Weeknd
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