Om te vieren dat Spotify 20 jaar bestaat heeft het bedrijf de populairste muziek en artiesten ooit op de muziekstreamingdienst onthuld.

Laatst bijgewerkt: 24 april 2026 15:18

Dat deed het bedrijf in dit artikel. Daaruit blijkt dat 'Blinding Lights' van The Weeknd het meest gestreamde nummer ooit op de dienst is. Taylor Swift is juist de meest gestreamde artiest. Het populairste album op Spotify is dan weer 'Un Verano Sin Ti', van Bad Bunny. Hieronder zijn de complete lijsten te zien, en via bovenstaande link zijn ook de populairste podcasts en audioboeken te vinden.

Daniel Ek en Martin Lorentzo richtten Spotify op 23 april 2006 op, met als doel zoveel mogelijk muziek op internet te plaatsen zodat mensen het konden streamen. Na het uitwerken en verbeteren van de technologie werden er steeds meer deals met platenlabels gesloten om de muziek zo beschikbaar te maken. In 2008 lanceerde Spotify in de eerste landen, gevolgd door Nederland in 2010. Sinds het succes van Spotify zijn er veel concurrenten op de markt gekomen, waaronder Apple Music.

Spotify heeft zowel positieve als negatieve invloed op de muziekindustrie gehad. Positief is dat het door de komst van een goede muziekstreamingdienst steeds minder populair werd om muziek illegaal te downloaden. Negatief is dat er veel klachten zijn over het feit dat artiesten relatief weinig verdienen aan streams op Spotify. Alleen de grootste artiesten schijnen behoorlijk wat geld er aan over te houden.

Populairste Spotify-artiesten ooit:

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny Drake The Weeknd Ariana Grande Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Billie Eilish Eminem Kanye West Travis Scott BTS Post Malone Bruno Mars J Balvin Rihanna Coldplay Kendrick Lamar Future Juice WRLD

Meest gestreamde nummers op Spotify ooit:

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood “Starboy” by The Weeknd and Daft Punk “As It Was” by Harry Styles “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi “Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” by Post Malone and Swae Lee “One Dance” by Drake, Wizkid, and Kyla “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Believer” by Imagine Dragons “I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “lovely (with Khalid)” by Billie Eilish and Khalid “Yellow” by Coldplay “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron “Closer” by The Chainsmokers and Halsey “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “Riptide” by Vance Joy “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Meest gestreamde albums op Spotify ooit:

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny Starboy by The Weeknd ÷ (Deluxe) by Ed Sheeran SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo After Hours by The Weeknd SOS by SZA Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone Lover by Taylor Swift AM by Arctic Monkeys WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? by Billie Eilish Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa beerbongs & bentleys by Post Malone ? by XXXTENTACION MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON) by KAROL G YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny Doo-Wops & Hooligans by Bruno Mars Views by Drake Midnights by Taylor Swift Scorpion by Drake Beauty Behind The Madness by The Weeknd