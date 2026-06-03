00:00 Intro

03:00 De Strijd der Strijden

10:00 Nintendo Direct-aankondiging?

13:15 Cadeaus uit Japan

18:10 State of Play van Jacco

24:30 State of Play van Martin

27:50 State of Play van Simon

30:55 God of War: Laufey

47:55 The Return of Jip (en zijn vrouw)

01:10:40 Marvel's Wolverine

01:13:40 Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

01:16:35 Until Dawn 2 & The Lost Wild

01:20:05 Rayman Legends Retold

01:29:10 Control: Resonant & Phantom Blade Zero

01:32:35 ILL & Ace Combat 8

01:35:30 Bancho the Chef & No Rest for the Wicked

01:38:00 Kemuri

01:40:00 Summer Game Fest-vooruitblik en Magazine-teaser

01:44:25 Outro