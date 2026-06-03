00:00 Intro
03:00 De Strijd der Strijden
10:00 Nintendo Direct-aankondiging?
13:15 Cadeaus uit Japan
18:10 State of Play van Jacco
24:30 State of Play van Martin
27:50 State of Play van Simon
30:55 God of War: Laufey
47:55 The Return of Jip (en zijn vrouw)
01:10:40 Marvel's Wolverine
01:13:40 Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
01:16:35 Until Dawn 2 & The Lost Wild
01:20:05 Rayman Legends Retold
01:29:10 Control: Resonant & Phantom Blade Zero
01:32:35 ILL & Ace Combat 8
01:35:30 Bancho the Chef & No Rest for the Wicked
01:38:00 Kemuri
01:40:00 Summer Game Fest-vooruitblik en Magazine-teaser
01:44:25 Outro
Je kan ook de podcast beluisteren hieronder of via deze link!