De nominaties voor The Game Awards, die ook wel de 'Oscars voor videogames' worden genoemd, zijn bekendgemaakt. Daaruit blijkt dat Grand Theft Auto 6 dit jaar de meeste nonimaties heeft gekregen.

Elk jaar worden in december The Game Awards uitgedeeld. De nominaties voor de games en bedrijven die kans maken op een felbegeerd beeldje worden in november altijd al bekendgemaakt. Die zijn gekozen door de wereldwijde gamepers.

Dit jaar blijkt dat Grand Theft Auto 6 de meeste nominaties heeft, waaronder die voor game van het jaar. Het spel komt morgen pas officieel uit, maar diverse publicaties spelen de game al om de review op tijd af te hebben. Daardoor kan de game toch genomineerd worden. In totaal heeft GTA 6 acht nominaties op zijn naam staan.

Naast Grand Theft Auto 6 maken Resident Evil Requiem, de remake van The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Phantom Blade Zero, 007 First Light en Control Resonant kans op de award voor game van het jaar.

De nominaties

Hieronder zijn alle nominaties te zien. Vanaf nu kunnen mensen via de officiële The Game Awards-website stemmen.

Game of the Year (game van het jaar)

007 First Light (House House / Panic)

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development Division / Nintendo)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

Best Game Direction (beste gameregie)

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

PRAGMATA (Capcom)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

Best Narrative (beste verhaal)

007 First Light (House House / Panic)

The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves / Bandai Namco)

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

Best Art Direction (beste grafische stijl)

Resonant (Remedy Entertainment)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Mouse P.I. for Hire (Fumi Studios / Playside)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development Division / Nintendo)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

Best Score and Music (beste soundtrack en muziek)

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development Division / Nintendo)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

Best Audio Design (beste audio/geluid)

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment)

Grand Theft Auto 6(Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games / Secret Mode)

Best Performance (beste acteerprestatie)

Angela Sant’albo (Resident Evil Requiem)

Liam McIntyre (Marvel’s Wolverine)

Manni L. Perez (Grand Theft Auto 6)

Patrick Gibson (007 First Light)

Rahul Kohli (Saros)

Innovation in Accessibility (innovatie in toegankelijkheid)

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced (Ubisoft Singapore / Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Gears of War: E-Day (The Colation / Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development Division / Nintendo)

Games for Impact

Big Walk (House House / Panic)

Cairn (The Game Bakers)

Forever Ago (Third Shift / Annapurna Interactive)

Life is Strange: Reunion (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)

Lily’s World XD (SonderinEmily / Kwalee)

Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Ongoing Game (beste game die nog altijd wordt ondersteund)

ARC Raiders (Embark Studios)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)

Best Community Support (beste ondersteuning voor de community)

Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)

Warframe (Digital Extremes)

Best Independent Game (beste indiegame)

Big Walk (House House / Panic)

Cairn (The Game Bakers)

Denshattack! (Undercoders / Fireshine Games)

Mewgenics! (Edmund McMillen / Tyler Glaiel)

Mina the Hollower (Yacht Club Games)

Best Debut Indie Game (beste debuuttitel van een onafhankelijke studio)

Dressmaker (Cozy Lives / Free Lives)

Esoteric Ebb (Christoffer Bodegard / Raw Fury)

Orbitals (Shapefarm / Kepler Interactive)

Replaced (Sad Cat Studios / Thunderful Games)

Silver Pines (Wych Elm / Team17)

Best Mobile Game (beste smartphonegame)

ts: Endfield (Hypergrpyh / GRYPHLINE)

Monster Hunter Outlanders (TiMi Studio Group / Level Infinite)

Neverness to Everness (Hotta Studio / Perfect World Games)

Pokemon Champions (The Pokemon Works / The Pokemon Company)

Where Winds Meet (Everstone Studios / NetEase Games)

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality (beste vr- of ar-game)

Forefront (Triangle Factory)

Into the Radius 2 (CM Immersive)

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes (ICONIK / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City (Cortopia Studios / Beyond Frames)

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow (Maze Theory / Vertigo Games)

Wat kun je van The Game Awards verwachten?

Al jarenlang worden The Game Awards in december gehouden. Tijdens deze liveshow worden diverse games die dit jaar zijn uitgekomen en hun ontwikkelaars beloond met awards. Journalisten wereldwijd helpen bij de selectie van genomineerden, terwijl een jury en gamers via stemmen uiteindelijk de winnaars bepaalt.

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Tijdens de show worden niet alleen awards uitgedeeld. Ook worden er vaak trailers van aankomende games getoond, vergelijkbaar met de andere shows die Keighley organiseert en presenteert - Summer Game Fest en Gamescom Opening Night Live.